Visiting restrictions lifted at Rotherham Hospital for wards without Covid patients

From today (February 14), The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust is allowing visitors to see patients on all wards without Covid positive patients

Patients attending the accident and emergency service at the urgent and emergency care centre are asked to attend alone still, with the exception of those who require assistance such as patients with dementia, learning difficulties or autism.

Visiting is open to all wards without Covid positive patients.

Visitors are asked to perform a lateral flow test, at home, on each day that they plan to visit, and cannot visit with a positive result.

Patients on the acute surgical unit can welcome visitors after admission, but the waiting area will be for patients only.

Two parents or guardians can visit the children’s ward at the same time, bringing this in line with the visiting regulations for the special care baby unit.

Visiting times remain the same, with an afternoon and evening session, and patients are asked to provide up to two named people who will be the nominated visitors for the duration of the admission – but only one visitor can see the patient at a time.

All visitors are required to wear a face covering, unless they are exempt, and to remove any coats or jackets upon entry to the ward, and those who fall under the ‘vulnerable’ category are advised not to attend as a visitor.

Helen Dobson, interim chief nurse at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have seen a steady decline in the numbers of patients testing positive for Covid-19 and are very pleased to reintroduce visiting where we can.

“However, we know that the Omicron variant is easily transmissible, therefore, we are asking visitors to follow these guidelines to help keep our patients and staff safe. These guidelines will help us to reduce the risk of infection whilst still allowing patients to see their loved ones.

“We are asking visitors to be respectful of our staff; abuse and aggression towards colleagues will not be tolerated.”