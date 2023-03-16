News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
16 minutes ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
6 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
6 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse

Violent and aggressive incidents towards Barnsley Council employees up 56 per cent

Almost 90 instances of violence or aggression towards Barnsley Council employees were recorded last year.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:37 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:38 GMT

The number of violent incidents increased by 56 per cent between the financial years 2020/21 and 2021/22, notably in primary schools.

An annual health and safety report states that in the last financial year, 86 instances of violence and aggression were recorded, compared to 48 in 2020/21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forty-eight of last year’s incidents took place in primary schools.

Most Popular
The number of violent incidents increased by 56 per cent between the financial years 2020/21 and 2021/22, notably in primary schools.
The number of violent incidents increased by 56 per cent between the financial years 2020/21 and 2021/22, notably in primary schools.
The number of violent incidents increased by 56 per cent between the financial years 2020/21 and 2021/22, notably in primary schools.

Physical violence accounted for 55 per cent of incidents, and verbal abuse accounted for five per cent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report adds that the higher incident rates within the place, people and schools directorate ‘reflects the nature of the work carried out and encountering challenging clients’.

It adds that the rate ‘reiterates the need for an assessment to be carried out on clients when receiving any service ranging from social care to compulsory education to ascertain their requirements from both the client’s and employee’s perspective’.

Barnsley Council