Village deli, antiques centre approved - despite officer refusal to help town centre

Three retrospective planning applications were submitted for Deer Park Farm in Thrybergh, asking for permission to continue to run its deli, antiques centre, and agricultural shop with bulky goods warehouse.

Planning officers refused the plans for the antiques centre and shop under devolved powers, but approved the deli.

However, councillor Michael Bennet Sylvester called on the decision, which was discussed at yesterday's (February 8) meeting.

Councillors voted to overturn the officer's decision and give the whole scheme the go-ahead.

A report by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning officers states that the buildings are ‘not complimentary’ to the surrounding residential area, and are ‘larger’ than required to ‘meet the needs of local residents’.

It added that two objections had been received from neighbours on the grounds of noise from deliveries and the opening time of 8am.

It adds that an antiques shop could ‘easily be located’ in the town centre, and that there are ‘preferable sites’ for the sale of bulky goods

“Selling agricultural equipment is not considered to be meeting an identified local shopping need,” officers added.

“Preferable sites were identified in the Rotherham Town Centre and the applicant has failed to provide adequate justification to require this retail unitto be located in this residential location.”

Mr J Lomas, on behalf of the applicant, told today’s (February 8) planning meeting that the site provides “a sustainable opportunity to use an existing building in the community which is devoid of facilities,” adding that housing plans in the area would equal more demand for amenities locally.

Councillor Micheal Bennett Sylvester also spoke in support of the application, adding that the site provides Thrybergh ‘not just with a local shop’ but with social opportunities.

He added that there are ‘barriers to employment’ in the area, such as a ‘massive degradation to the transport network’.

“If this is refused, the owner will not go and open an antiques centre somewhere else,” he said.

Councillor Simon Burnett added: “There will be no adverse impact in my opinion of these two retail units.