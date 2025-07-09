Striking bin workers gathered today outside Sheffield Town Hall to campaign for their union rights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council has been presented with a petition today in support of the strikers, and will debate a motion calling for it to take action to find a resolution to the long-running dispute.

The petition is signed by 6,180 people.

Bin workers in Sheffield have been on strike for 11 months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One quarter of Veolia's workforce are Unite members, with the majority members of the GMB Union.

GMB has had sole recognition with Veolia since 2004.

Unite claims Veolia refuses to allow Unite to represent workers for discussions around pay, conditions and grievances.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “We will continue to picket, to campaign and to protest at Veolia’s union-busting workplace practices.

“It is shameful that a company making millions from UK taxpayers refuses to all its workers the basic, democratic right to be represented by a trade union of theirchoosing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released by Unite the Union today states: “Unite is calling on Sheffield Council to undertake a full review of the current contract with Veolia and explore all options including bringing the services back in-house.

“The priority has to be a good service for residents.”

A Veolia spokesperson said: “We are disappointed by Unite’s protests in Sheffield, which continue despite the fact that their application for recognition at the site was rejected by the Government’s Central Arbitration Committee in early April.

“Veolia will always respect the right of every one of its employees to be a member of a trade union of their choice. In Sheffield, the GMB Union represents the majority of the workforce and has held recognition at the site for over 20 years. Any changes to the existing agreement must be consented to by all parties, something GMB is not willing to do.

“We have been in constant dialogue with both unions and urge them to continue discussions in order to find a resolution to this inter-union dispute for our hard working teams and the residents of Sheffield.”