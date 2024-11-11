Victorian Villa in Sheffield used as a care home to be turned into supporting living units
Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have decided to give permission for a development to convert The Manse at St Andrews Road into three supported living units.
According to the documents available on the planning portal, the site has been used as a registered care home for adults with learning disabilities since 2011 and has ten bedrooms, two kitchens, dining lounges and ancillary management offices.
The developer said the care home had 10 bedrooms, and the current application is seeking provision for 11 bedrooms split across three units, one unit per floor – while all existing parking, refuse and amenities locations and provision will remain unaltered.
The document added: “To facilitate the requirement, a small amount of demolition is required (less than 10m2 ) of a brick, single-storey lean to 1960s extension with insufficient head height within it. The demolition of this lean to will allow an original window to the Victoria Villa to be reinstated as per the original design.”
