This vehicle was seized using the council’s enforcement team’s delegated powers as part of an investigation into environmental-related offences.

A £300 fixed penalty notice was issued to the driver for not holding a valid waste carriers’ licence.

The council has powers to seize a vehicle for a range of reasons and if left unclaimed, it can be sold or destroyed.

Council staff crushed the vehicle as it was ‘no longer road worthy’, in a bid to send a ‘strong message to anyone considering committing environmental offences’.

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for communities, said: “As part of our #EverybodyThink campaign we’ll continue to work with the police and the public to stamp out environmental crime and investigate those who are responsible taking action where necessary.

“It’s completely unacceptable that a few people feel it is okay to illegally dump waste across our borough.

“If you choose to dump rubbish illegally and spoil the environment then you risk losing your vehicle permanently. You could also lose your driving licence and get a hefty fine in court.

“You can help us to tackle fly-tipping by only giving your rubbish to someone with a valid waste carriers’ licence.