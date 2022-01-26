Van crushed in warning to illegal waste carriers across Barnsley
Barnsley Council has sent a stark warning to illegal waste carriers in the borough by crushing a Ford Transit Tipper after it was used to illegally carry and deposit rubbish.
This vehicle was seized using the council’s enforcement team’s delegated powers as part of an investigation into environmental-related offences.
A £300 fixed penalty notice was issued to the driver for not holding a valid waste carriers’ licence.
Read More
The council has powers to seize a vehicle for a range of reasons and if left unclaimed, it can be sold or destroyed.
Council staff crushed the vehicle as it was ‘no longer road worthy’, in a bid to send a ‘strong message to anyone considering committing environmental offences’.
Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for communities, said: “As part of our #EverybodyThink campaign we’ll continue to work with the police and the public to stamp out environmental crime and investigate those who are responsible taking action where necessary.
MORE WASTE: Sheffield father and son fly-tippers ordered to pay thousands of pounds from ill-gotten gains
“It’s completely unacceptable that a few people feel it is okay to illegally dump waste across our borough.
“If you choose to dump rubbish illegally and spoil the environment then you risk losing your vehicle permanently. You could also lose your driving licence and get a hefty fine in court.
“You can help us to tackle fly-tipping by only giving your rubbish to someone with a valid waste carriers’ licence.
“If that person has no authority to carry waste, you can be held responsible and face court action. Always make sure you get a waste transfer note and try to pay by bank transfer rather than cash so you know who you have paid to take your waste.”