Vacant Parish Hall next to Sheffield church proposed for care home redevelopment

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:52 BST
A new proposal has been submitted to redevelop the currently vacant Parish Hall building next to a church in a Sheffield suburb into an adult residential care home.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department is set to decide whether to approve the conversion of St Catherine’s Church Hall on Burngreave Road into a care facility. A decision is expected by August 27.

According to documents uploaded to the planning portal, the former church hall—originally built to serve the adjacent Saint Catherine’s Church—would be converted into a residential care facility for four residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report states that the building was most recently used for martial arts and combat training.

A new proposal has been submitted to redevelop the currently vacant Parish Hall building next to a church in a Sheffield suburb into an adult residential care home.placeholder image
A new proposal has been submitted to redevelop the currently vacant Parish Hall building next to a church in a Sheffield suburb into an adult residential care home.

The applicant noted: “The building is currently vacant and requires considerable investment for repairs and maintenance.”

Plans include renovating the building throughout. Internally, the main hall will be retained for educational and indoor leisure activities for residents.

The first-floor offices are proposed to be converted into two additional en-suite bedrooms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staffing plans indicate there would be a minimum of four care staff members on-site at all times, along with an additional support or nursing staff member.

In total, the applicant says, there would be five full-time staff members on site at any time.

The proposal also includes the creation of nine parking spaces.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City CouncilSaint Catherine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice