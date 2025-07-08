Vacant Parish Hall next to Sheffield church proposed for care home redevelopment
Sheffield City Council’s planning department is set to decide whether to approve the conversion of St Catherine’s Church Hall on Burngreave Road into a care facility. A decision is expected by August 27.
According to documents uploaded to the planning portal, the former church hall—originally built to serve the adjacent Saint Catherine’s Church—would be converted into a residential care facility for four residents.
The report states that the building was most recently used for martial arts and combat training.
The applicant noted: “The building is currently vacant and requires considerable investment for repairs and maintenance.”
Plans include renovating the building throughout. Internally, the main hall will be retained for educational and indoor leisure activities for residents.
The first-floor offices are proposed to be converted into two additional en-suite bedrooms.
Staffing plans indicate there would be a minimum of four care staff members on-site at all times, along with an additional support or nursing staff member.
In total, the applicant says, there would be five full-time staff members on site at any time.
The proposal also includes the creation of nine parking spaces.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.