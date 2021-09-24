Urgent plea made to public over Afghan refugees staying at Holiday Inn
Rotherham Council has made a plea for kind-hearted residents not to drop off donations fo Afhgan refugees at their hotel and instead, donate to the Red Cross.
Generous residents have been donating items to refugees who are being temporarily being housed at Holiday Inn hotel in Manvers, but Rotherham Council say they are “not encouraging people to donate physical items”.
In a statement issued by the council today, a spokesperson for the council said: “We are not encouraging people to donate physical items but, if necessary, this can be done at the libraries in Wath, Dinnington, Maltby, Mowbray Gardens and at Riverside house in the town centre.
“Please do not go to the hotel to try to donate items but use the libraries instead.
“Please keep in mind that the most useful things are likely to be new or good quality clean clothes, especially warm clothes, coats and trainers.
“If donating toys, the most useful are things like sticker books, pens, pencils and crayons rather than other types of toys.”
Wentworth and Dearne Mp John Healey, who has has been working with the refugees, thanks those who have made donations, and added: “With no support from the Home Office, Rotherham Council officers have been on site carrying out assessments and helping people with a number of immediate needs.”