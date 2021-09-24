Urgent plea made to public over Afghan refugees staying at Holiday Inn

Generous residents have been donating items to refugees who are being temporarily being housed at Holiday Inn hotel in Manvers, but Rotherham Council say they are “not encouraging people to donate physical items”.

In a statement issued by the council today, a spokesperson for the council said: “We are not encouraging people to donate physical items but, if necessary, this can be done at the libraries in Wath, Dinnington, Maltby, Mowbray Gardens and at Riverside house in the town centre.

“Please do not go to the hotel to try to donate items but use the libraries instead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holiday Inn.

“Please keep in mind that the most useful things are likely to be new or good quality clean clothes, especially warm clothes, coats and trainers.

“If donating toys, the most useful are things like sticker books, pens, pencils and crayons rather than other types of toys.”