Update on the £11million scheme that will see Dinnington high street revamped

Rotherham Council’s cabinet has approved the allocation of £11million towards the development of Dinnington high street – and given a start date.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
Rotherham Town Hall.Rotherham Town Hall.
Following the cabinet’s decision to allocate £8,940,564 for the Wath Project as part of the ‘Principal Areas of Growth’ Levelling Up bid in July, now the remaining £11,049,547 has been agreed towards the regeneration of Dinnington.

As a report shows, the aim in Dinnington is to enhance the town centre along Laughton Road, redeveloping the area into a new purpose-built town square with an improved public realm – also the development is proposed to include a new and improved commercial offer, a revitalised outdoor market and improved connectivity seeking to increase footfall on the high street.

The project development is due to take place over the next 6-12 months, with the actual work to start in August 2024.

An initial deadline of March 2026 has also been set.

