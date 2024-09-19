‘Unsustainable’ council senior leadership position to be split into two roles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A senior leadership position on Barnsley Council will be split into two roles, after bosses found that the job is ‘unsustainable’.

Currently, the service director for commissioning social care for children and adults ensures that adult social care meets its duties under the care act, maintains high quality of independent care providers, helps to improve the council’s children’s services, and creates joint plans with NHS South Yorkshire to commission services.

However, BMBC says that the planning, overseeing, and improving services in both children’s and adult social care are demanding, and the current joint role struggles to keep up with the needs of both areas quickly enough.

Leaders have proposed that the role is removed, and replaced by two roles – one for adult social care and one for children’s services.

The costs of the roles, not revealed in the documents, will be funded from the council’s adult social care budget.

A report to BMBC councillors says that if the role is not replaced, there is a risk that performance and quality could decline,

