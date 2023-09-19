Rotherham Council’s cabinet has approved the proposal to permanently shut an “unsafe” care home.

The Oak Trees Resource Centre on Stag Lane in Broom, Rotherham.

The cabinet has yesterday (September 18) decided to agree with a proposal from Together Housing to demolish the Oaktrees buildings (built and developed as an extra care scheme in 2006) on Stag Willow Close, Broom.

The scheme comprised eight individual flats in the main building (Oak Trees Resource Centre) and 20 bungalows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, following a risk assessment, the resource centre was closed due to “significant risks to users and occupiers of the building in the event of a fire”.

A report says: “Following the findings of extensive key reports, specialist risk assessments and legal guidance, Together Housing have made the decision to permanently close the resource centre as the building is unsafe and can no longer be used within the scheme.”

The existing tenants were relocated to nearby Bakersfield Court.

A supporting document states: “Since August 2020, Adult Social Care have continued to provide support to tenants, whilst Together Housing decided the long term future of the Resource Centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Together Housing proposed to permanently close and demolish the Oaktrees building.

The document, therefore, says that “Adult Social Care maintains the offsite wrap around care and support service to the remaining tenants who access the service currently, and in accordance with demand”.