Students from the Turkish Society at the University of Sheffield are raising thousands of pounds to aid those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

A devastating series of quakes in the region have killed more than 44,000 people and left tens of thousands more homeless.

Humeyra Bas, of the Society, spoke to Sheffield city leaders yesterday about the heartbreaking impact and appealed for donations.

She said: “The harsh, freezing conditions have made life challenging for the survivors and urgent action is needed to provide aid. Critical infrastructure such as hospitals, roads, schools, public buildings…have suffered significant damage.

“Those impacted lost not only their homes but also their hope, shattered by loss and trauma. Children were trapped under debris for long hours, tragically some lost family members.

“We sincerely appreciate the help and support we have received so far from the people of the UK, however given the magnitude of this disaster we have to ask for additional support, humbly.

“As students from Turkey, we feel anxious being away from our loved ones.”

So far, the group has raised £4,687, at the time of writing.

Humeyra said funds raised will go towards emergency aid and longer-term support to rebuild cities with better earthquake prevention in place.

“Your donations can make a difference to the lives of those affected by the disaster,” she said. “Your support is critical.”

She ended her speech by saying “we rise by lifting others”.

Councillors were also asked to consider a sister twinning relationship with a city in Turkey to support long-term recovery.