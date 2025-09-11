Unauthorised flags on Rotherham streets to be taken down, council says

Rotherham Council says it will remove unauthorised flags and banners from public highways on safety and legal grounds.

The issue was raised at a full council meeting on September 10, where Coun Lynda Marshall, cabinet member for street scene and green spaces, said the authority would use its powers under the Highways Act 1980 to take action.

She told councillors: “The council does not permit use of public assets or the public realm for political purposes. Any political banner, poster or offensive material will be removed immediately and where appropriate enforcement action will be taken.

“In terms of public safety, the council will use its legal powers under the Highways Act 1980 to remove any unauthorised item from the adopted highways. Flags or graffiti that pose a risk to pedestrians or road users will be removed as soon as possible.”

Flags on Brampton Road, Brampton Bierlow

She added that council staff used “specialist equipment and strict safety protocols” when working around street lights and columns.

The comments build on earlier guidance. In August, a council spokesperson said flags would not be removed unless they were “offensive, classed as graffiti or subject to complaints”, but the authority said at the time it would “continue to review” the situation.

The council said it has formal agreements with some community groups and parish councils to install items such as hanging baskets, Christmas decorations and poppies on lighting columns, which include safety checks and approved installation methods.

Union Flags and St George’s Cross flags have been appearing on lamp-posts in communities across the country since the summer. Some councils have already taken action to remove them, while others have allowed them to remain.