Addressing last week’s full council meeting, leader Chris Read said: “The war in Ukraine is a war, I believe, for democracy, and for freedom.

“In a small way today, we play our own role in democratic processes – we will have our agreements and disagreements about he issues that face our life of the borough.

“I have to say, when I saw on the news last night a regional government building in Ukraine being blown up by a Russian missile, it really struck home to me how fragile that situation is.

Independent councillor Michael Bennett-Sylvester asked councillors to "hold in their thoughts" former Rotherham Titans player James Waterhouse, who is BBC's Kyiv correspondent

“Our thoughts and prayers of course with the Ukrainian people in the face of such aggression, but also a reflection that what we do today on all sides – it’s a precious thing and we should treasure that.

Independent councillor Michael Bennett-Sylvester added: “I’d like to reiterate all the statements we’ve heard on Ukraine in this chamber.

“In particular, I’d ask members to hold in their thoughts former Rotherham rugby player and BBC Kyiv correspondent James Waterhouse, who is doing incredibly important work in keeping us informed of the situation.

“James – once a Titan always a Titan, I know we’ll see you home safe once you’ve concluded what you’re having to do there.”

Mr Waterhouse, a correspondent and a senior journalist at the BBC has been a Kyiv Correspondent for BBC News since January 2022, and is currently reporting from the war-torn city.

Conservative councillor Adam Tinsley added: “We’re all saddened by the events in Ukraine, I’ve currently started an appeal for support for aid for Ukraine, where we have the option of free transport to transport this aid directly to the Red Cross in Poland. Will the council back this appeal, so we can get he aid to support them?

Coun Read responded: “At the moment we are currently considering the best thing that the council can do to be supportive, doubtless there will be people, for example, who are fleeing persecution in Ukraine coming to the borough, and preparing for that.

“At the moment we’re asking for people to make financial donations through existing charitable routes – very happy to look at the arrangements you’re talking about.”

The disasters emergency committee appeal is raising funds for food, water, medicine, and care for people fleeing the war. The DEC brings together 15 UK aid charities, including the British Red Cross, Care International and Save the Children UK.