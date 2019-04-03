UKIP councillors criticise “disgraceful behaviour” of MPs over Brexit

Brexit – let it be done.

That’s the message from Sheffield’s two UKIP councillors who say joining the European Union “was the biggest political blunder in Great Britain’s history”.

UKIP councillors John Booker and Jack Clarkson will put a motion before full council this week headed “Brexit – let it be done”.

In a stinging attack on MPs, Coun Booker said: “We believe joining the European Union was the biggest political blunder in Great Britain’s history, and that, had we not joined, Britain would be more democratic, significantly richer and happier.

“Never in living memory have the citizens in the United Kingdom been so at odds with their elected representatives.

“After the result to leave was officially declared, the duty of all elected representatives should have been to work in a professional and diligent way, free of discrimination, to carry out the democratic will of the people, working for a positive future and leaving self-interest and personal ambition behind.

“The behaviour of the majority of MPs in the House of Commons over a considerable number of months has been disgraceful.”

Coun Booker says if UKIP’s position on the EU is adopted, Great Britain and Northern Ireland “can look forward to the day when it becomes a sovereign nation once again”.

Sheffield for Europe, a grassroots group of people from all parties, is campaigning for a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal, with the option to stay in the EU.

Its chairman Mary Seneviratne said: “Joining the EU was the best thing that happened to the country because our economy was in tatters in the 1970s and we were in a very poor way.

“Over the last 40 years we have improved our economy and built a strong and prosperous nation.Leaving the EU would be a disaster, our economy and people will really suffer. The best thing for us is to remain.”