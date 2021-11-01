Rotherham Council has confirmed that the by-elections will take place for Anston and Woodsetts, and Aughton and Swallownest on December 9.

The polls come following the resignation of two Conservative members in October: Emma McClure for Anston and Woodsetts ward, and Jack Austin for Aughton and Swallownest ward.

Councillor Mcclure said her family circumstances have changed, and said: “Since my election in May, my family circumstances have changed leading to an increase in caring responsibilities that are regrettably incompatible with being a ward councillor.”

Councillor Austin cited pressures on his business for his resignation.

He added: “In the last couple of months pressures on my engineering business have increased substantially due to supply chain issues. Securing my business and the jobs within it now requires more foreign travel and I am unable to give the time and attention to being a Councillor that local people deserve.”

The formal notice of the by-elections will be published on Thursday 4 November, after which potential candidates have until Friday 12 November to submit their nomination papers.

Residents in both wards have until midnight on Tuesday 23 November to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register, and the deadline for applications for new or changes to existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on Wednesday 24 November.

The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday 1 December.

Voters will begin to receive their poll cards from mid-November, which will include details of which polling station they should use if not voting by post or proxy.

Sharon Kemp, Rotherham council chief executive and returning officer said: “I would encourage all residents in Anston & Woodsetts ward, and Aughton & Swallownest ward to exercise their right to vote in elections 9th December.

“I would urge residents in both Anston & Woodsetts and Aughton & Swallownest wards not to leave it too late to register.”

“Polling stations will be safe places to cast your ballot, but voters may consider alternatives such as postal ballots and voting by proxy. It is quick and easy to register to vote.”