Two homes near Penny Pie Park Gyratory offered noise insulation – despite 50 properties originally identified

Just two homes near a controversial gyratory have been offered noise insulation – despite the council originally identifying more than 50 eligible properties.

Barnsley Council set aside funding to cover the costs of providing noise insulation to homes near Penny Pie Park gyratory, after consultants identified more than 50 properties that may be eligible.

A follow up consultation in 2022 concluded that just two properties were eligible for noise insulation.

Councillor Chris Wray said he is ‘appalled’ at the way residents have been treated by the council, who he says has not contacted the households no longer eligible for the works to let them know.

Penny Pie Park gyratory under construction

“It’s very surprising that two separate noise assessments have reached such different conclusions, when what is effectively the same data was used in both,” said Coun Wray.

“This will save the council over £600,000, but nothing is done for the residents who are already suffering the effects of this gyratory.

“It’s already disappointing that the council is only offering the bare minimum they are legally forced to offer, rather than doing the best they can for residents, but their current actions are even worse.

“The council are now refusing the write to the residents that are no longer deemed eligible for noise insulation, despite being more than willing to write to them 18 months ago to tell them they probably would be eligible. The council say these residents should find the answer themselves on the Council website, with no consideration for those residents who are digitally excluded”

Coun Wray added that he has delivered a letter to each affected home, informing them of the council’s decision.

“It is the least they deserve,” he added.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “Following analysis carried out on the completed gyratory, it’s positive news that the impact of the scheme will not affect as many buildings as initially predicted.

“We contacted all residents, explaining we would notify those owners or occupiers eligible for the scheme. This letter explained the Noise Insulation Scheme process, advising that further analysis would be carried out and any affected property owners would then be notified.

“Those affected have now all been informed.