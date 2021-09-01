Two Afghan families resettled in South Yorkshire

Councils across the country have welcomed Afghan refugees under the Home Office’s new resettlement programme.

In a statement released today, councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for adults and communities, said: “As a compassionate town, Barnsley continues to work alongside other councils across the region as part of the government’s Afghan Resettlement Scheme, which is coordinated regionally by Migration Yorkshire.

“To date, two families are being supported in Barnsley. We’ll continue to play our part, making sure that people feel welcome after such trauma, and helping them as they start to build their lives in the UK.

