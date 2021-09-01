Two Afghan families resettled in South Yorkshire
Two Afghan families fleeing the Taliban have been resettled in Barnsley, the council has confirmed.
Councils across the country have welcomed Afghan refugees under the Home Office’s new resettlement programme.
In a statement released today, councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for adults and communities, said: “As a compassionate town, Barnsley continues to work alongside other councils across the region as part of the government’s Afghan Resettlement Scheme, which is coordinated regionally by Migration Yorkshire.
“To date, two families are being supported in Barnsley. We’ll continue to play our part, making sure that people feel welcome after such trauma, and helping them as they start to build their lives in the UK.
“Funding from the Home Office will be in place for 12 months. The funding the council receives will be used to establish the family homes and providing what is needed to support their integration into the wider community.”