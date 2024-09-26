Trinity Methodist Church Woodhouse: Historic Sheffield church for sale at just £175K after flats plan rejected
The former Trinity Methodist Church, on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, dates back to 1878 and is Grade II-listed.
But it has been standing empty for a number of years and is gradually falling into disrepair.
Proposals to convert it into eight apartments were rejected by councillors in July 2023, after Historic Building and Places, The Victorian Society and Historic England voiced ‘significant concerns’, especially regarding the loss of internal features.
That was despite nearly 100 people signing a petition backing the proposals to bring it back into use as housing and prevent the ’much-loved’ building, which has already been sold by the church, from further decaying.
Plans for its conversion had been scaled back from 12 to eight apartments. The applicant said the building’s exterior would be largely unaltered, while many internal features would be retained under the revised plans and the original ceilings would be more visible.
Suzanne Howarth, secretary of Woodhouse Improvement Association, told Sheffield City Council’s planning committee last year that everyone just wants the landmark Victorian building back in use and nobody cares about the interior.
But councillors said that because it is a listed building there were restrictions on what the council could approve.
They did agree to allow the applicant to submit revised plans within a year at no cost, addressing the outstanding issues.
More than 12 months have passed and no fresh proposals have been put forward, but the listing by White & Co states that the decision to reject the latest plans from 2023 ‘is currently being appealed’.
The sales blurb describes the propery as a ‘residential redevelopment opportunity’, though it acknowledges this is ‘subject to planning permission’.
