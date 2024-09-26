Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic church building in Sheffield has gone on the market for just £175,000, after plans to convert it into flats were rejected.

The former Trinity Methodist Church, on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, dates back to 1878 and is Grade II-listed.

But it has been standing empty for a number of years and is gradually falling into disrepair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Trinity Methodist Church building, on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, Sheffield, which dates back to 1878 and is Grade II-listed, has been put up for sale with an asking price of just £175,000 | Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was despite nearly 100 people signing a petition backing the proposals to bring it back into use as housing and prevent the ’much-loved’ building, which has already been sold by the church, from further decaying.

Plans for its conversion had been scaled back from 12 to eight apartments. The applicant said the building’s exterior would be largely unaltered, while many internal features would be retained under the revised plans and the original ceilings would be more visible.

Suzanne Howarth, secretary of Woodhouse Improvement Association, told Sheffield City Council’s planning committee last year that everyone just wants the landmark Victorian building back in use and nobody cares about the interior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But councillors said that because it is a listed building there were restrictions on what the council could approve.

They did agree to allow the applicant to submit revised plans within a year at no cost, addressing the outstanding issues.

More than 12 months have passed and no fresh proposals have been put forward, but the listing by White & Co states that the decision to reject the latest plans from 2023 ‘is currently being appealed’.

The sales blurb describes the propery as a ‘residential redevelopment opportunity’, though it acknowledges this is ‘subject to planning permission’.