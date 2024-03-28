Tributes paid to retiring long-standing councillor who has ‘dedicated his life’ to Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour councillors Jeff Ennis and Summer Risebury, and Conservative John Wilson, are standing down at May’s election, and farewells were said during their last full council meeting today (March 28).

Councillor Jeff Ennis OBE was first elected to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) in 1980, and became leader in 1995, before standing down in 1997 to serve as MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Ennis stood down as MP in 2010, before returning to Barnsley Council, and becoming mayor in 2017, representing the North East ward of the borough.

Councillor Jeff Ennis OBE was first elected to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) in 1980,

Councillors paid tribute to Coun Ennis for his nearly four decades of dedicated public service, honesty, decency, and integrity. His effectiveness as chair of the overview and scrutiny committee, his contributions to the council’s motion on Ukraine, and his commitment to the community were commended.

Councillor Caroline Markham, on behalf of leader Sir Steve Houghton CBE, told the meeting that coun Ennis has ‘dedicated his life to Barnsley,’ and has ‘been part of the political furniture in Barnsley for decades’.

“it’s been a pleasure to have you for a colleague, and thank you for all your hard work with this council”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor James Higginbottom added that coun Ennis has been the only person in the history of Barnsley to have held the positions of leader of the council, Member of Parliament and mayor of Barnsley.

“In racing terms, and anyone who knows Jeff well knows that those are terms that he’s very familiar with, is a triple crown of which he can be immensely proud,” he said.

“Jeff was also the MP for Barnsley East and Mexbrough for over 13 years, winning a huge by-election success in December 1996.

“Jeff was the man to rob John Major of his majority, and to set the tone for Labour’s landslide majority the following May.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad