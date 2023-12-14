Tributes paid to former Barnsley councillor who will be ‘sadly missed’

Tributes have been paid to former Barnsley councillor Charles Wraith MBE, who sadly died last week aged 80.

Described as the ‘king of Cudworth’, Charlie, as he was better known to many, served as a ward councillor in Cudworth for almost 50 years before retiring in May this year.

First elected in 1974, Charlie served on numerous committees and eight governing bodies. He was also chair of the Licensing Board for 12 years.

Coun Wraith oversaw a number of improvements to his ward in his time on the council, including extensions to Birkwood and Churchfield schools, as well as a new school and fire station for the ward.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, paid tribute to Charlie and his ‘big character’.

Coun Houghton said: “Charlie served his community for almost 50 years after being elected in 1974. He was a big character in his ward area and at our council meetings, where he was never short of something to say.

“He also represented the whole borough in his year as Mayor from 1997 to 1998 – a particularly special one as Barnsley was in the Premier League, and he enjoyed his ambassadorial role representing Barnsley in our twin towns.

“I know that one of Charlie’s proudest achievements was being made MBE in 2013 when he visited Buckingham Palace with his much-loved wife, Marilyn.In fact, he met Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II five times, including attending two royal garden parties and a lunch event at Barnsley Town Hall.

“Locally, his tireless community work was also recognised with a Proud of Barnsley Award with Cudworth Environmental Group as chair of the group.

“I was honoured to be able to see Charlie recognised for his work and his years of dedication at full council earlier this year, as he became the first recipient of the council’s Distinguished Service Award.

“It was a special presentation where he was given a medal and gift by the Mayor of Barnsley to recognise his sustained and outstanding service during his period of office and celebrate the positive impact that he made on both the Council and his local community.