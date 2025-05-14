Tribute paid to ‘excellent councillor’ resigning after six years in Sheffield Town Hall

A heartfelt tribute has been paid to an “excellent councillor” following her decision to resign after six years of service at Sheffield Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Cllr Julie Grocutt, who represented the Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward, has stepped down from her role. Her official photograph has already been removed from the Sheffield City Council website.

Cllr Grocutt, a former police officer who served with South Yorkshire Police for 33 years, entered local politics in 2015 when she joined Stocksbridge Town Council. She was elected to the city council in 2019 as a Labour representative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, she was among seven councillors suspended by the Labour Party after refusing to support the party’s position during a vote on the city’s Local Plan. The group went on to form the Sheffield Community Councillors Group.

A heartfelt tribute has been paid to an “excellent councillor” following her decision to resign after six years of service at Sheffield Town Hall.

No official reason has been given for her resignation.

Paying tribute, Cllr Denise Fox — a long-time colleague and fellow member of the Sheffield Community Councillors Group who left Labour at the same time — described Cllr Grocutt as an “excellent councillor.”

She said: “Julie has been an excellent councillor who has been totally committed to her duties.

“She was deputy leader, a totally loyal and trusted colleague who has fought tirelessly for her city, constituents, and her beliefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to thank her for all her input, drive and enthusiasm she delivered in our group.

“We wish her well in her journey going forward.”

Following the resignation, a by-election will be triggered if two local government electors from the Sheffield City Council area submit a formal written request. If called, the by-election would likely take place on a Thursday between late June and the end of July.

If no request is made, the seat will remain vacant until the next scheduled local elections in 2026.