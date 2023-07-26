Workmen have started the process of restoring Hillsborough Park in Sheffield after Tramlines.

But the damage done by torrential rain has sparked debate over if it the right venue for the iconic festival.

Tramlines has had a number of bases since it was first launched across the city centre in 2009. Barkers Pool, Devonshire Green and The Ponderosa have all been sites for big stages, but Hillsborough Park has been the venue since 2018.

Last year concerns were raised that festivalgoers would not be allowed to leave and re-enter the site, upsetting some local businesses. But this year, concerns were raised that the torrential rain had turned the park into a mud bath, just as the school summer holidays were starting.

Tramlines festival goers caught in the torrential rain that hit Hillsborough Park. Residents have said where they think the major Sheffield festival should take place after weekend mud bath. Photo: Dean Atkins

We put the question to readers on our social media pages: Should Tramlines be held in Hillsborough Park next year?

Of the first 100 replies, many replied with an unambiguous 'yes'.

Leanne Tazzyman said: “Absolutely and it has been announced that it is. Brilliant venue and great for transport links.”

Ian Turley added: “Yes – but adjust the 'no re-entry' rule.”

Jack Malley said: “Yes it should, as where else is Sheffield would hold 40,000 and be accessible to all eg on a tram/bus route, support many local businesses and be on main routes in and out of Sheffield? I live in Hillsborough and live close to the park and there is more disruption on match days than over tramlines. The event's run well and Tramlines will pay for any damage to the park and support any enhancements it needs. Does the fun fair do this?”

Lisa Sharp added: “Yes! Only folk that don’t enjoy this sort of thing moan. Parks/green spaces are for all, not just kids! The weather is the weather, as long as the organisers do all they can to clear up. Thousand’s obviously love it, hence the numbers that turn up every year…me included. I’m bored of hearing folk moaning about it being ruined for children, the play area is a small part, the green space is for all.”

Others want a return to its city centre roots, with some suggesting alternatives.

Mark Shelton said: “United ground would be ideal with standing crowd on the pitch.” The stadium was used for a Def Leppard earlier in the summer.

Christopher Dean said: “Back on Devonshire Green.”

Rita Emson said: “City centre was better and it attracted people there which is needed.”

Andrew Pickersgill said: “I think it all depends how they sort the park out from this year. A lot of grassroots football teams and other sports will be forced to pay for training when they don’t have money as it is as the park is a right mess.”

Mark Cummins said the focus had gone from the city centre to Hillsborough, adding: “Need to bring back that music festival back into town!! Tramlines should be one festival, not one and the other.”

