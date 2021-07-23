Tramlines 2021: Here’s what happens to the tonnes of litter left behind at the site

This is what the festival and Sheffield Council are doing to reduce the environmental impact of ‘Sheffield’s biggest party’.

What’s being done to reduce waste

Tramlines signed the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) Drastic on Plastic pledge in 2018 and committed to eliminate all single use plastic by this year’s festival.

Tramlines Festival.

To fulfil this, Tramlines banned all plastic straws across every bar and trader and this year all cups will be recyclable, biodegradable, compostable and re-pulpable.

All food traders’ packaging and cutlery will be certified compostable including paper and cardboard cups, wooden cutlery, stirrers and paper straws.

There will also be no glitter or bio-glitter available at the festival this year and it is asking all festival-goers not to bring any, saying it is aware of the damage micro-plastics have on the environment.

Where does the waste end up?

The festival said it operates with ‘zero waste to landfill’ and has a team of litter pickers who work throughout the weekend and afterwards to leave the park as it was found with the aim of protecting the natural habitats, ponds and hedges surrouning the site.

A Tramlines spokesperson said: “We have a full waste management plan agreed with the council. 100 per cent of our waste does not go to landfill. The waste management plan includes litter picking from the main routes to the festival.”

Streets Ahead – Sheffield Council’s contractor – said it usually collects around six tonnes of rubbish from surrounding streets and venues across the city over the course of the three-day festival and will have extra bins and staff in place to deal with the increase.

Neither the council nor Tramlines could clarify exactly who will collect rubbish from the park but Tramlines said it has a response team who will deal with any thing else festival waste related.

Waste collected by the council is taken to Fletchers Waste Management, on Clement Street, Darnall, to be separated and recycled.

A spokesperson for Fletchers said: “Waste from Tramlines will be brought to us and tipped into our facility by the council. Once it is tipped, the waste will be segregated into specific bays depending on the waste type to make the recycling easier.

“Large recyclables will be sorted and all other waste will be put into automated machinery and sent down the picking station. Here, the waste is spread out so our operatives can manually separate materials into their waste types, e.g plastics and cardboard.

“Finally, these materials are then sent to on-wards processing, including energy recovery facilities that turn waste into energy. We aim for 100 percent of this waste to be diverted from landfill.”