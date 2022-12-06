More than 5,000 illegal vapes with a value of £50,000 have been seized by Rotherham Council’s Trading Standards.

Out of 20 premises visited by RMBC’s Trading Standards, 19 had non-compliant products on sale, and RMBC say there are increasing concerns” around how easy it is to purchase illegal products and the appeal of vapes to a younger demographic and those who haven’t previously smoked.

Although vapes are regulated in the UK to ensure they meet minimum safety and quality standards, many products seized in Rotherham “failed to meet the legal requirements due to some of containing higher concentration of nicotine levels, some up to 10 times the legal limit”.

Councillor David Roche, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health said: “Whilst many people use vaping as legitimate means to stop smoking, there is a potential risk that these particular products could become more desirable to a younger audience, resulting in a higher number of people inhaling larger quantities of nicotine.

“For any residents wishing to stop smoking Get Healthy Rotherham offers free advice and support.”

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “The Council have recently seen a rise in illegal products on the market, along with an increase in reports of underage sales.

“In order to tackle these issues, we will continue to work with local businesses to ensure they are complying with the law.