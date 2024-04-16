Trader fined for selling 'unsafe food' in Barnsley Council crackdown
Mr Mohanarajh Krishnaratnam, 39, of Allendale Court, Worsborough, was found guilty after an appearance at Barnsley Magistrates Court of selling perishable food beyond its use by date.
The court heard that Mr Krishnaratnam had failed in his responsibilities to make sure unsafe food was not available for sale in his shop.
Despite previous advice regarding the importance of date checks, when Trading Standards visited in October 2023, they found 21 individual items with expired use by dates.
Taking into consideration Mr Krishnaratnam’s previous good character and earnings, the court ordered him to pay a total of £810 at the rate of £100 per month.
Anna Hartley, executive director for public health and communities, said: “I want to thank our regulatory service and legal teams for their hard work.
“As a council, we’re committed to keeping our residents safe.
