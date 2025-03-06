Town hall row after council tax increase of almost three per cent approved

Rotherham residents will face a three per cent council tax increase in April, after the council rubber stamped budget proposals despite a debate over alternative suggestions put forward by the Conservative opposition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour said the increase is necessary to meet rising demand for services and inflationary pressures. Key concerns include adult social care, home to school transport, waste management, and children’s residential placements.

The 3% increase consists of a 1% rise in basic council tax and a 2% increase in the adult social care precept. For a Band D property, this means an increase from £1,816.15 to £1,870.63. Despite this, council finance officers predict the authority will need to use up to £3.1 million from its reserves to balance the budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult social care fees will also rise. The cost for residential care for older people will increase from £708.30 to £722.47 per week, and for individuals with learning disabilities, it will rise from £795.30 to £811.21.

Rotherham residents will face a three per cent council tax increase in April, after the council rubber stamped budget proposals despite a debate over alternative suggestions put forward by the Conservative opposition.

The budget includes £6m for flood prevention in Catcliffe, £4m for new bin lorries, £570,000 for a new ‘Street Safe Team’ to enhance town centre safety, £718,000 to help 1,250 residents find work or training, £307,000 for a roadside cleansing team, £50,000 for free parking in the town centre, and £2m for road improvements.

In response, Conservative councillors proposed reducing the council tax increase to 2.5% and cutting funding for several services. Their plan would save £30,000 by halting the Food Works programme, £25,000 by cutting funding for a hate crime reduction programme, and £187,310 by reducing funding for universal baby packs. They also proposed replacing the £4m for new bin lorries with a rolling replacement scheme, which would cost £1m per year to replace a few vehicles each year.

Conservative councillor Zachary Collingham, who proposed the amendment, argued that the 3% council tax increase is "too high" and should be kept to a minimum. He said, “We feel that there are some [budget proposals] that have been taken too far… If we’ve got some money, however small it is…then we know how we’d like to spend it, and it isn’t on upcycled food cafes and lessons on how not to hate. It’s putting money into basic services."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor Robert Taylor dismissed the Conservative proposals as "depressingly familiar," arguing that any savings from not replacing bin lorries would be "swallowed up" by vehicle maintenance costs. Councillor Rachel Hughes spoke out against cuts to the hate crime programme, recalling the violent incident at the Manvers Holiday Inn last August: "We saw first hand what that kind of hate looks like… cutting the funding for that is not the way forward."

Councillor Joanna Baker Rogers criticized the cut to baby packs, accusing the Conservatives of "penalising residents from their first breath."

Council leader Chris Read defended the budget, pointing out that the universal baby packs save families from the "indignity" of means testing. He also noted that the council tax increase was the lowest in Yorkshire and the third lowest in the country.

In response, Councillor Collingham defended his proposal, saying that it would not completely remove the baby packs. “Things have got to be targeted and prioritised,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a vote, the Conservative amendment was rejected, and Labour's budget was approved.

Councillor Read concluded, “When we asked people what their one wish for the future of our borough, the top answer was the continued regeneration of our town centre… We’ll continue to fund Age UK and Citizens Advice to support older people residents to access support.”