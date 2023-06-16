A town councillor who was investigated for “bullying” and being “disrespectful” to a staff member has been cleared.

Cllr Chris McMahon was accused of bullying the clerk at a Maltby town council meeting on May 12, last year.

A hearing into the case was concluded at Rotherham Council’s Standards and Ethics Sub-Committee earlier in April where “two similar complaints were considered”, a document shows.

The Committee eventually found that “Cllr McMahon’s conduct did not amount to a breach of the Town Council’s Code of Conduct”.

Rotherham Town Hall.

In the document, they noted: “Specifically, the Sub-Committee found neither bullying nor disrespect proved on the balance of probabilities.”

However, the Committee did find that “the conduct of Maltby Town Council was not such that upheld or promoted high standards of conduct” – therefore, they directed a Monitoring Officer to provide advice “as to the future conduct of their meetings”.

Training will also be given to members of the town council.

At a Standard and Ethics Committee meeting yesterday (June 15), members heard that the advice had already been provided and it was “well received”.

“It was a positive meeting”, a councillor said.

