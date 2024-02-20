The plans for a new tower with 100 homes near Sheffield’s iconic Park Hill flats have been submitted and are awaiting a decision.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will have to consider the proposal for a nine-storey tower with 100 new homes on Stepney Street.

According to a design and access statement published on the planning portal, the applicant wants to build the tower with 95 one-bedroom flats, one two-bed flats and four studios on a currently vacant triangular site.

The site was originally part of a mixed-use area – residential, commercial and industrial uses – with a number of terraced commercial buildings fronting the original Stepney Street.

Although the site is not being used at the moment, in December 2017, planning consent was granted for a residential apartment development for 62 units – however, the developer chose to sell the scheme (with the consent) and in 2018 another potential developer purchased it with the plans of creating 100 homes instead.

A document said: “This small housing enclave has been planned as a gated community, and the housing units have been designed for the needs of residents and reflect property style and values in the local area.

“The proposal is for a high-density development to reflect the character and intimacy of the surrounding new and existing developments.”

To date, there has been one objection to Six Developments Ltd and Carroll Regeneration’s plans by a resident living near the proposed development.

The person said: “What an idealistic and beautiful eutopia where 200+ residents and their visitors peddle around on their bicycles. MISGUIDED.

“The district is rife with illegal parking on the grass verges and in front of derelict buildings thanks to a lack of thought given to the more recent developments on Broad Street.

“Adjacent land designated ‘private land’ is a business with its entrance onto Stepney Street and the self-evident needs for loading/unloading, visitors and staff parking.”

More details on this proposal can be found under 23/03908/FUL on the planning portal.