"Tour De Magid" of former colourful Lord Mayor of Sheffield sets off on Yorkshire showcase
Sheffield’s former Lord Mayor Magid Magid is launching a tour of Yorkshire this weekend – aimed at uniting communities and spreading positivity ahead of the uncertainty of Brexit.
Magid, also known as ‘Magic Magid,’ who divided public opinion and was elected into the European Parliament this year, has launched the tour of the region which aims to get people ‘Ready for remain.’
He will be attending public events in cities and towns across the county to meet and engage with everyone from activists to everyday people.
The former colourful Lord Mayor, who made national news during his term of office, said: “I was proud to tour Yorkshire during the May elections on the first Tour de Magid - and after my recent inspiring visits to Scarborough and York, I'm excited to be doing it once more.
“It's a time to recuperate together, and refocus on the turbulent weeks and months that lie ahead so that we can overcome adversity together.
“Johnson and Trump conspire to create a disaster-Britain for the wealthy alone, and they'll sacrifice our great region and its ordinary working people for their own riches. Continued EU membership is crucial to our rights, freedom, prosperity and the struggle for equality.”
He continued by saying: “It's easy to tire, and to lose hope - but all of Yorkshire - from Grimsby to Halifax, Sheffield to Skipton - and indeed our country needs our energy and belief like never before.
“What comes next? Who knows. Let's just get Ready For Remain!”
The towns and cities Magid will be visiting are below:
Calderdale on Friday August 16
Bingley and Leeds on Saturday August 17
Sheffield on Sunday August 18
Hull and Grimsby on Monday August 19,
Doncaster and Rotherham on Tuesday August 20,
Barnsley, Wakefield and Harrogate on Wednesday August 21
Skipton on Thursday August 22
The tour can also be followed online, where there will be regular updates on social media with the #ReadyForRemain hashtag, as well as highlight footage released in the evenings.
Magid has promised ‘something different, exciting and engaging’ and plans to take his political platform and message into surprising spaces, including the fish-walk in Grimsby, and the football at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.