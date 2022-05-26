Tory help “too late and too little” says Labour councillor who urges residents to check benefit entitlement as cost of living crisis bites

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced this afternoon that the Conservative government will impose a £5bn windfall tax on energy firms, as households face an annual energy bill of £2,800 from this Autumn following another energy cap review in October.

Mr Sunak also announced that every household in the UK will receive an energy bill discount of £400 this autumn, and the poorest households will get a payment of £650 to help with the cost of living.

But Labour Councillor Kevin Osborne, who represents the Darfield Ward, told a Barnsley Council meeting today (May 26) that the government’s help has come “too little too late” for many families in the borough, already struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour Councillor Kevin Osborne said the government's help has come "too little too late" for many families in the borough, already struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Coun Osborne told the meeting that more than £20bn of support cash is “going begging” in the UK every year, and urged residents to check what benefits they may be entitled to on the Money Saving Expert website.

“That check may take only 10 minutes, but its effects could last a lifetime,” he added.

“It’s a common misconception that benefits are only available to you if you’re out of work, a large number of people who are at work claim benefits too.

“With prices rising by nine per cent, National Insurance Increase last month left millions facing higher tax bills, the Bank of England’s put interest rates up to their highest level for 13 years, warning that it could be over 10 per cent by the end of the year.”

“That’s Conservative Britain. The trail leads straight to the party central in Downing Street, but let’s not forget that behind those numbers is a human story.

“The Tories may be trying to fix this today; but it’s too late and too little.

“They have been dragged kicking and screaming to support families in Barnsley.”