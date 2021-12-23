Tories would lose South Yorkshire seats if a General Election was called – according to polling data

Poll aggregator Britain Elects shows that the Conservatives would still win a general election, but lose 115 seats, leaving them with 250 MPs.

All three Conservative MPs in South Yorkshire – Miriam Cates for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Alexander Stafford for Rother Valley and Nick Fletcher for Don Valley, would lose their seats to Labour, according to the poll.

Backing for Labour would rise, with the party gaining 99 seats, bringing them to 301 MPs.

The Tories would lose seats in South Yorkshire if a General Election was called, according to polling data.

Labour currently has a 6 point lead in the opinion polls over the Conservatives.

Boris Johnson’s popularity took a nosedive, with 54.7 per cent of votes having a negative opinion of the PM, compared to just 30 per cent with a positive one.

The Conservative party has faced backlash after allegations of a Christmas Party emerged, held at Downing Street last year, when the rest of the country was under lockdown measures.

A second picture emerged of Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and 17 members of staff in the garden of Downing Street with wine and a cheeseboard in May 2020.