A motion to call the prime minister to permanently ban the opening of new coal mines in the UK was carried at Rotherham town hall but the council was told “we still need coal”.

Last week, Rotherham Council was debating whether to send a letter to Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, to ask him to ban coal mines in the country – after it was announced one would open in Cumbria after 30 years.

In the council’s notes before the meeting, they declared: “Whilst recognising the historic economic benefits of the coal mining industry in the borough in the past.

“Greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal to produce electricity and in industrial processes (for example, in the production of steel) are internationally recognised as the single biggest contributor to climate change, dwarfing the impact of other industries.”

Rotherham Town Hall.

Cllr Firas Miro (Rother Vale, Liberal Democrats) said he was shocked by Micheal Gove’s announcement on the opening of the mine.

He added it may have been justified as it could create jobs but he would prefer a drive to build solar panels to coal mines.

Cllr Miro said: “It could’ve helped the UK (to meet its climate targets).”

However, in the debate, Independent Cllr Robert Elliott said “we still need coal”.

He added: “Coal is vital to the steel-making process.

“We cannot do without it.”

He said some 80 per cent of our coal is imported. As the coal comes from every part of the world – the US and Australia – shipping it to the UK leaves a huge carbon footprint.

Cllr Elliott said: “We need this mine. We need this coal. I won’t be supporting this motion.”

Cllr David Shephard (Labour) said mining was an “emotive” subject in the area.

However, he said, mines were “dangerous” places.

He added: “A lot of people lost their lives, a lot of people badly injured down there.

“I think it’s worth remembering the sheer level of sacrifice that was made by so many in the coal industry.”

He said mines also give “camaraderie”, the community spirit.

Cllr Zach Collingham (Thurcroft & Wickersley South, Conservative) accused the LibDems of “scaremongering”.

He said: “First, we were going to have fracking everywhere in Rotherham.

“Now, we’re going to have coal mines everywhere in Rotherham.

“I wonder what it’s going to be next – the workhouses, the cotton mills? What’s reopening that we need to worry about next?

He added national issues like this were hugely important but the matter was not what “we were not elected here (in Rotherham) to decide”.

He added: “This motion refers to a motion in Cumbria. I’ve searched and searched for the Rotherham coal mine. They elude me. There is none.

“I’ve also looked at the national policy of reopening the mines across the country… there is none.

“There are no coal mines in 317 of the 318 local authorities in the country.”