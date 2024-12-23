Top Sheffield councillor on what it means to be nominated to the House of Lords

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top Sheffield councillor has been nominated to the House of Lords by his national party pledges to keep working for the city.

Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed, the leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats, last week learnt that he would soon be inducted into the House of Lords in London as “a life peer” after his name was put on the list by Ed Davey.

Cllr Mohammed is a councillor for Ecclesall ward and he has been a council member since 2004.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that he had been leafleting in Woodhouse when he was told he would get the nomination.

He said: “It’s a new chapter for me. I’ve been at Sheffield Council for so many years and I enjoyed my time when I was in Europe (as an MEP) when I had the opportunity to talk about the bigger picture.

“I see some similarities between Europe and the House of Lords as collaboration is required.”

When he was asked about his thoughts on the House of Lords he said he was always open about his opinion that is he would prefer an elected second chamber.

He said: “If you asked me would I preferred to be elected into the chamber I would say, absolutely.”

Cllr Mohammed added he would always support any vote on making the Lords more democratic.

He told the LDRS that in the next few weeks or so his party in Sheffield will elect a new leader but he is not standing down as a councillor – being a Lord does not mean you have to leave your job as a council member.

He said he would spend some time in London but he is “Sheffield is through and through” so he is staying in the city.

He said: “I will still be here.”

Cllr Mohammed, 52, was born in Kashmir, Pakistan, and moved to Sheffield in 1977.

His first job was at the Co-op in Hillsborough unloading lorries before becoming their youngest-ever manager, managing multiple stores. He then worked as a youth worker.