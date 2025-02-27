Top Sheffield councillor nominated for the House of Lords to resign as group leader

A top Sheffield council member who is about to be inducted into the House of Lords will resign as group leader.

Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed, who has been the leader of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats since 2011, has confirmed that there would be a new face leading the second biggest political party in the city from May saying “it is time” for a change.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported a few weeks ago, Cllr Mohammed had been nominated for life peerage and he would take a seat at the House of Lords shortly.

Since then, Cllr Mohammed has received his official title and he will be referred to as “The Lord Mohammed of Tinsley”.

Back in December, he said: “It’s a new chapter for me. I’ve been at Sheffield Council for so many years and I enjoyed my time when I was in Europe (as an MEP) when I had the opportunity to talk about the bigger picture.

“I see some similarities between Europe and the House of Lords as collaboration is required.”

While he is stepping down as party leader, he confirmed he was not leaving the council chamber.

When asked about an update in the process, Cllr Mohammed has said that any councillor of his party could stand to be next leader and the role (with a number of other roles within the group) would be decided at the annual general meeting in May.

He added only those currently serving as Liberal Democrats at Sheffield City Council will make the decision.

Cllr Mohammed is a councillor for Ecclesall ward and he has been a council member since 2004.