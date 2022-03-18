Too much confusion over £150 Sheffield Council Tax rebate, says MP

The Government announced millions of households in council tax bands A to D will receive a one-off £150 rebate to help households with rocketing energy costs.

But Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts, who chairs the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities committee, has written to Secretary of State Michael Gove asking for more clarity.

Mr Betts said: “The Government claims credit for bringing forward the £150 rebate but fails to spell out how it will help deliver this support for a range of people, including those households who do not pay their council tax through direct debit.

Clive Betts MP has written to Secretary of State Michael Gove asking for more clarity on the £150 council tax rebate

“The Chancellor left local authorities with the burden and responsibility to deliver this support.

“As a committee, we will continue to hold the Government to account and to press for clarity on how the rebate will be delivered to help ensure people receive this payment speedily.

“The Secretary of State should make it clear how households, including those who receive council tax support or who receive pension credit, will receive the rebate and how promptly this will be delivered.

“Clarity is also needed on what happens in households where tenants pay their council tax to their landlord?

“Payments should be going to tenants – the Government should not be in the business of shelling out for landlords to receive multiple rebates.