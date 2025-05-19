Tom Hunt stays as leader of council and says ‘our better days are ahead of us’

Cllr Tom Hunt has been re-elected as the leader of Sheffield City Council at the authority’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

During the meeting, councillors voted once again to confirm Cllr Hunt in the top role. In the first round of voting, he received 34 votes, with Cllr Martin Smith of the Liberal Democrats securing 28, and Cllr Angela Argenzio of the Greens receiving 14.

After Cllr Argenzio was eliminated in the second round, the vote remained unchanged for Cllr Hunt and Cllr Smith—34 and 28 respectively—while 16 councillors abstained.

Addressing the chamber after the vote, Cllr Hunt praised the people of Sheffield, whom he described as “bursting with talent.”

He said: “Together we must break down the opportunities that prevent too many people from fulfilling their potential and living a happy, healthy life.

“And we must work to give people more control over the things that matter to them;

“I know that in this chamber – right across this council – that there is a shared commitment to that.”

Cllr Hunt, who has now served as leader for two years, reaffirmed the council’s ongoing focus on resident priorities.

He said this would include building the much-needed new homes, continuing regeneration efforts, overseeing the transformation of the city centre, and improving public transport to make it safer and easier to get around.

He added: “We have a responsibility to ensure that every young person has the opportunity to succeed – whatever their postcode, income or what challenges they face.”

He also emphasised the importance of growth, investment, job creation, and cleaner, greener neighbourhoods across Sheffield.

Acknowledging the difficult times facing many in the city, Cllr Hunt addressed his fellow councillors.

Cllr Hunt said: “It is a difficult time for many people in our city. As politicians it is our job to be clear eyed about the challenges we face.

“But crucially to do all we can to help to address them – to provide people with hope – and that means working together.

“To get the economy growing, put more cash in people’s pocket. Provide services that support and nurture people at every stage of their life. To help everyone to thrive.

“I am crystal clear that, as a city, our better days are ahead of us.”

Cllr Fran Belbin was also re-elected as deputy leader of the council.