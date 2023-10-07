"Each month I’m keen to tell you about the many things happening throughout our great city."

In the first of a new column for The Star, Leader of Sheffield City Council Tom Hunt discusses what he hopes to see happen through the Local Plan.

Tom Hunt at a meadow area of The Ponderosa

I’m delighted to start writing a new monthly column for The Star. I have been Leader of the Council since May, and it is a huge honour to serve Sheffield, the city I love.

Each month I’m keen to tell you about the many things happening throughout our great city – and I want to hear from you.

We all know that Sheffield is a great place to live and work, that we have fantastic, diverse neighbourhoods, we’re leading the way in innovation and we’re the greenest city in the UK but we want it to be even better.

This month the City Council took a big step forward to help make that happen where we agreed something you may already be familiar with, called the Local Plan. It’s a plan for where development will take place in our city over the next 15 years, a plan for jobs and homes.

It set outs where we’re going to build the homes we need for our children and grandchildren. The plan identifies sites for 35,530 homes to be built and sets out where new employment sites will be to help create 43,000 jobs.

The Local Plan has been developed over many years and has been shaped by what residents have told us. In 2015 and 2020, we asked people about where development should take place and your messages came back loud and clear - redevelop brownfield sites and protect the Green Belt. That’s what this Local Plan does.

We have listened to people in all our communities to design the plan. I know lots of people worry that their families won’t be able to afford a home, that’s why we’re committed to building new affordable homes and also helping to provide housing for older people that meets our changing needs.

The Local Plan will ensure that all new developments have good environmental standards, helping to reduce our emissions and lower our bills. It also helps us to plan for where we need to upgrade our infrastructure, improving our public transport system and road network is key.

Sheffield is a great city, a city on the up and there is a lot to be positive about. Investors want to be part of the exciting changes that we are making happen.

So it is time to talk our city up – not talk it down and as the new Leader of the Council I am committed to doing that.

I’m also committed to making sure we listen and that the Council focuses on meeting your priorities. I’m always keen to hear from you - what you love about the city and what needs to improve? You can write to me at [email protected] or send a letter to The Star.

With best wishes,

Councillor Tom Hunt.