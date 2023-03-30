A Ford Transit tipper driver who was stopped on his way to sell scrap metal, has been fined £1,000 by magistrates, because he didn’t hold a waste carrier licence.

Steven Paul Jackson, 27, of Sycamore Avenue in Bramley, was insured for the flatbed that he owned but didn’t hold a licence when stopped as part of a joint operation between Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police.

He was carrying scrap metal at Aldwarke Lane in Rotherham last October, when documents in his cab showed that he had recently taken to scrap to more than one dealer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His vehicle was seized and a visit to Ron Hull Ltd on October 21, 2022 by a council enforcement officer revealed that Jackson had sold scrap nine times there between October 21, 2021 and October 21, 2022.

A Ford Transit tipper driver who was stopped on his way to sell scrap metal, has been fined £1,000 by magistrates, because he didn’t hold a waste carrier licence.

During interview Jackson stated that he had been running a decking and fencing business and had been supplementing this work with other groundworks and collecting scrap metal. He admitted to transporting waste numerous times without a licence. In addition to the £1,000 fine he was ordered to pay a £400 victim surcharge and £429 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “Rotherham Council is committed to providing a better environment for all and we will continue to help prosecute anyone who breaks the law on the disposal of waste.