Steven Paul Jackson, 27, of Sycamore Avenue in Bramley, was insured for the flatbed that he owned but didn’t hold a licence when stopped as part of a joint operation between Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police.
He was carrying scrap metal at Aldwarke Lane in Rotherham last October, when documents in his cab showed that he had recently taken to scrap to more than one dealer.
His vehicle was seized and a visit to Ron Hull Ltd on October 21, 2022 by a council enforcement officer revealed that Jackson had sold scrap nine times there between October 21, 2021 and October 21, 2022.
During interview Jackson stated that he had been running a decking and fencing business and had been supplementing this work with other groundworks and collecting scrap metal. He admitted to transporting waste numerous times without a licence. In addition to the £1,000 fine he was ordered to pay a £400 victim surcharge and £429 costs.
Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “Rotherham Council is committed to providing a better environment for all and we will continue to help prosecute anyone who breaks the law on the disposal of waste.
“A waste carrier licence applies to people and businesses who transport, dispose of, buy or sell waste or arrange for others to do so on their behalf.”