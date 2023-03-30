News you can trust since 1887
Tipper driver fined for having no waste carrier licence

A Ford Transit tipper driver who was stopped on his way to sell scrap metal, has been fined £1,000 by magistrates, because he didn’t hold a waste carrier licence.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:04 BST

Steven Paul Jackson, 27, of Sycamore Avenue in Bramley, was insured for the flatbed that he owned but didn’t hold a licence when stopped as part of a joint operation between Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police.

He was carrying scrap metal at Aldwarke Lane in Rotherham last October, when documents in his cab showed that he had recently taken to scrap to more than one dealer.

His vehicle was seized and a visit to Ron Hull Ltd on October 21, 2022 by a council enforcement officer revealed that Jackson had sold scrap nine times there between October 21, 2021 and October 21, 2022.

During interview Jackson stated that he had been running a decking and fencing business and had been supplementing this work with other groundworks and collecting scrap metal. He admitted to transporting waste numerous times without a licence. In addition to the £1,000 fine he was ordered to pay a £400 victim surcharge and £429 costs.

Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “Rotherham Council is committed to providing a better environment for all and we will continue to help prosecute anyone who breaks the law on the disposal of waste.

“A waste carrier licence applies to people and businesses who transport, dispose of, buy or sell waste or arrange for others to do so on their behalf.”

Rotherham CouncilRotherhamSouth Yorkshire Police