Time for real change - Reform UK name local candidate for Rother Valley in general election

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Tony Harrison will be the Reform UK parliamentary candidate in the upcoming general election for the Rother Valley constituency in the Rotherham Borough.

If you're a voter for the Conservatives, Labour or Liberal Democrats why not vote for real change and vote for Tony Harrison and Reform UK in Rother Valley on the 4th July.

Rother Valley constituency including the Rotherham Borough Wards of Anston & Woodsetts, Aston & Todwick, Aughton & Swallownest, Dinnington, Hellaby & Maltby West, Maltby East, Sitwell, Thurcroft & Wickersley South and Wales.