Time for real change - Reform UK name local candidate for Rother Valley in general election
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tony Harrison will be the Reform UK parliamentary candidate in the upcoming general election for the Rother Valley constituency in the Rotherham Borough.
If you're a voter for the Conservatives, Labour or Liberal Democrats why not vote for real change and vote for Tony Harrison and Reform UK in Rother Valley on the 4th July.
Rother Valley constituency including the Rotherham Borough Wards of Anston & Woodsetts, Aston & Todwick, Aughton & Swallownest, Dinnington, Hellaby & Maltby West, Maltby East, Sitwell, Thurcroft & Wickersley South and Wales.
Britain needs Reform!