Three-year crackdown revealed to tackle dog fouling, fly tipping and graffiti across Barnsley
A new environmental enforcement policy has been adopted by Barnsley Council’s cabinet – which aims to crackdown on littering, dog fouling, fly-tipping and graffiti.
The new policy – which replaces the current one which is at he end of its three year term – will be in place until 2024.
Ten community wardens have been recruited so far will patrol the borough, and have the power to issue a fixed penalty notices.
Fines will be handed out, ranging from £60 for “failing to comply with household waste provisions”, to £500 for licensed premises exceeding permitted noise levels.
Failing to pick up dog fouling, or not having the means to pick it up could land pet owners with a £100 fine.
Wardens will al;so have powers of entry, and “may apply for a warrant andrequest assistance from the Police in appropriate circumstances.”
Councillor Sharon Howard told a meeting of Barnsley Council’s ruling cabinet today (June 30) that she is “really pleased” that the policy has been adopted.
Coun Howard added: “We are being contacted by a number of our residents, because dog fouling seems to have come to the forefront again.”