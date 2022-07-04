Three storey homes approved in Rotherham

The scheme, on land between 27 & 41a on Blyth Road Maltby, was granted planning permission by Rotherham Council on June 30.

Applicants say that an old office building was formerly on the land, which has since been demolished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now permission has been granted, two pairs of four-bedroom, three storey semi-detached properties will be built, facing Blyth Road.

Now permission has been granted, two pairs of four-bedroom, three storey semi-detached properties will be built, facing Blyth Road.

Off-street parking for two cars per dwelling will also be provided, and a small commercial building on the western boundary of the site will be demolished to allow for visitors parking and a generous private garden to an existing cottage.

The existing access is to be repositioned between the two blocks of dwellings, ” to create a more suitable and safe exit onto the public highway from the site.”

A report by Rotherham Council’s planning officers states that four objections were received.

Residents objected on the grounds of “insufficient” parking, privacy concerns, and drainage and flooding.

The report states, however, that the minimum separation distance between the existing proposed properties have been outlined in the plans.

It adds that “The Transportation Officer has assessed the application and does not considered that the proposal would create a significant amount of increase traffic, nor would parking problems be likely to occur.

“The councils drainage engineer has been consulted and raised no objections subject to a condition requiring the submission of the details of the foul and surface water works.”