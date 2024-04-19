Three sheds to be turned into new homes on historic farm in Stocksbridge

A plan to turn sheds and barns into new homes on a farm has been approved.

The planning officers at Sheffield City Council approved the development which will see five new homes created on New Hall farm in Stocksbridge.

In a document shared on the planning portal, the developer stated that the farmhouse and main barns were built originally around the early 18th century by John Stocks – who many believe gave the town of Stocksbridge its name after he constructed a footbridge in the Hunshelf Valley, which became known as Stocks Bridge.

According to the same document, New Hall Farm was, for many years, an established large-scale pig and dairy farm.

The sheds in this plan are known as “The Pig Shed”, “The Cow Shed” and “The Tractor Shed”.

The proposal was to change the use of “The Pig Shed” to form a three-bedroom house. The proposed gross internal floor area is 145.6 sq m.

In the same plan, there was a proposal to change the use of “The Cow Shed” to form a four-bedroom house. The proposed gross internal floor area is 316.4 sq m.

Also, there was a proposal to change the use of “The Tractor Shed” and subdivide it to form two three-bedroom houses and one two-bedroomed dwelling house with first-floor accommodation.