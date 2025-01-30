Three per cent council tax increase proposed for Rotherham residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham Borough Council has outlined its proposed budget for the 2025/26 financial year, which includes a three per cent increase in council tax.

The proposal would see a one per cent rise in the basic rate of council tax and an additional two per cent increase for the adult social care precept.

The increase would generate approximately £4 million, helping to support vital public services, particularly for vulnerable children and adults.

Under the new rates, the council tax for a Band D property would increase from £1,816.15 to £1,870.63, while Band A properties will see an increase from £1,210.76 to £1,247.09. The proposed increase will help meet rising demands on adult social care services, with £2.7 million allocated specifically for this area.

To address these challenges, the proposed budget includes a number of investments, including £17 million to support adult social care, £4.3 million to meet the demands of home to school transport, and £1.5 million for waste management. Additionally, £2.6 million in savings have been identified across the authority, aimed at improving service delivery efficiency, such as optimising waste collection routes and maximising grant funding in children’s services.

The council will also use its budget to improve public spaces and enhance safety in town and village centres. The creation of a new “Street Safe Team” will provide a visible and uniformed presence, particularly in high-footfall areas like Rotherham Town Centre, helping to improve feelings of safety and security. Other initiatives include increased investment in road maintenance, with £100,000 allocated to improve road markings across the borough, and additional resources to improve verge maintenance in rural areas.

A significant investment of £6 million will go toward the Catcliffe Village Flood Alleviation Scheme, aimed at improving flood protection by enhancing the flow path of the River Rother. This project is expected to be completed within three to five years.

A £50,000 allocation will fund a new scheme offering free parking for the first hour in council-operated car parks in the town centre. This initiative is designed to support local businesses, increase footfall, and encourage residents to shop locally.

The budget proposals will be presented to Cabinet on Monday, February 10, with final approval by full council on Wednesday, March 5.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of RMBC, said: “This year’s funding settlement is one of the largest increases for councils in over a decade, placing Rotherham among the top 12 nationally for funding growth. It is a very welcome change of direction. However significant challenges remain, and we remain focused on delivering for our residents.

“Our budget reflects our commitment to meeting the priorities that Rotherham residents have set out for us in numerous public consultations over the last few years—investing in vital services, supporting communities, increasing the economic opportunities open to local people and improving the look and feel of our communities.”