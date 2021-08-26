Three multi million pound museum spaces to open in Barnsley’s Glass Works

The museum will play host to collections focusing on Barnsley’s past, present and future, combining everything from its heritage and outdoors to art and sport – and is thought to be the first Yorkshire museum to open in a purpose built shopping centre.

Two temporary galleries will surround visitors with an immersive 360 film and sound experience, transporting them to iconic Barnsley locations, to encourage visitors to explore places across the borough.

A third gallery will provide a space for exhibitions and pop-up experiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artists' impression of the space.

It is hoped that the trio of museum spaces will open their dors to visitors from October.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, Barnsley Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and culture, said: “This is extremely exciting for the town and provides another platform for us to shout about Barnsley.

“By opening new museum sites and embracing cutting edge technology, we can showcase our entire borough’s past, present and future to a whole new audience.

“We always planned for The Glass Works to be a truly mixed use scheme, so by combining leisure, retail, food and drink with this enhanced culture offer in the heart of the town it gives more people more reasons to visit more often.