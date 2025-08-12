Three bits of public footpath could be converted into shared footpath and cycle track in Sheffield

Three proposals to create shared footpath and cycle tracks across Sheffield will go through the planning committee next week.

Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee will make a decision on three separate proposals to convert three bits of public footpaths into shared footpath and cycle tracks in Darnall and Broomhall.

The first proposal is to extend a 2.5m wide public footpath to a 3.5 and 4.5m wide shared footpath/cycle track linking Wilfrid Road and Shirland Lane in the Darnall area of Sheffield – The additional land, required to enable widening, is in the ownership of the City Council.

According to a document, neither plans have received any objections from the emergency services or relevant bodies.

The second proposal would convert the public footpath, linking Exeter Drive and Moore Street, to a shared footpath/cycle track.

This conversion is proposed as part of the Connecting Sheffield: Nether Edge – City Centre scheme.

The third proposal would convert the public footpath, linking Staniforth Road and Watkin Close in the Darnall area once more.

The plan is for the new cycle track to serve as a connection to a wider route which is proposed to serve the Darnall area to connect Attercliffe the Lower Don, the City Centre and Meadowhall.

These plans will be debated at a planning meeting at 2pm next Tuesday (August 19) Sheffield Town Hall.