Thousands of men are victims of domestic abuse in Sheffield, says council

Women are more likely to be highly victimised and suffer fatal domestic violence compared with male victims, says Sheffield Council.

But there are likely to be thousands of men suffering in the city and the council is doing more work so it can make an accurate estimate.

A council report says disabled people, older people, BAME and LGBT communities can also be hidden victims.

Alison Higgins, from the council’s domestic and sexual abuse team, said: “Disabled people are twice as likely to experience domestic abuse than people who aren’t disabled so a key priority will be to improve our data collection and analysis to ensure that we are meeting their needs.

“Domestic abuse over the past year was highest in the younger age group with 14 per cent of females aged 16-19.

“However, there are barriers for those aged over 60 for reporting it and accessing safe accommodation and there is a risk that older adults may be hidden from services and their needs overlooked.

“There is a high prevalence of BAME victims and survivors accessing safe accommodation and we will work with communities and groups to understand this and address the harm caused by domestic abuse.

“There are issues such as so-called ‘honour’ based abuse and forced marriage that disproportionately affect certain communities and faith groups in the city.

“Our understanding of prevalence needs to improve but it’s reassuring that a large proportion of those accessing safe accommodation and support felt the support offered was respectful of their religion and met their cultural needs.”

During the pandemic 692 people were made homeless because of domestic abuse and the council estimates this number could increase to as many as 1,350 over the next decade.

Sheffield has 37 units of women’s refuge accommodation, including 17 for young women and their children. The Sanctuary Scheme also helped 600 households remain safe in their own homes last year.