This is why a new bus gate in Sheffield is catching thousands of motorists 

A Sheffield bus gate has caught thousands of extra motorists and it is all down to a new camera.

The Glossop Road bus and tram gate camera used to snap around 1,350 motorists each year but now spots around 4,500 contraventions.

It means the income from penalty charge notice fines has shot up from around £45,000 per year to £108,500.

Council bosses say the camera changed last October from a “manual observation camera” via CCTV to an automatic number plate recognition camera.

The new camera is said to be more effective and consistent at capturing vehicles, although footage is still reviewed by officers to double check.

Between 2016/17 there were 1,353 contraventions at the Glossop Road bus and tram gate which amounted to £44,967 in penalty notices.

The following year the amounts were similar with 1,327 contraventions and fines worth £44,454.

But in 2018/19 the new camera clocked 4,493 contraventions – with £108,527 in fines.

Any camera enforcement income is invested back into public transport, cycling and walking schemes.