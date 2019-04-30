This is what parties are pledging in the local elections

Party leaders and candidates have been busy pushing their manifestos and campaigning for your vote in the upcoming local elections.

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 2 from 7am to 10pm.

All those registered to vote will have a polling card which will show where their polling station is.

There are a total of 149 candidates running, with Labour, Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Conservatives running in each of the 28 wards. This year there is also a wide variety of other parties including the National Front, Women’s Equality Party, Democrats and Veterans, the Yorkshire Party and independent candidates.

Currently, the council is made up of Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green Party and Ukip councillors.

If you are still unsure of who to vote for, this is what they are promising in their own words:

Councillor Julie Dore, Labour leader of Sheffield City Council

"On Thursday people have the chance to vote for who they think is best placed to run our local services, build a positive future and stand up for our city.

“The main challenge for the council continues to be dealing with government cuts whilst providing the services that people need. Since the Tory/Lib Dem coalition government came to power in 2010 Sheffield has faced £460 million of cuts, over 50%.

“We are committed to helping people most in need and have increased spending on care for the elderly, people with disabilities and child protection. We will continue to invest in frontline services like parks, tackle air pollution, roll out licensing schemes for private rented housing and are committed to building affordable homes.

“Labour’s plans for the city centre are coming to fruition, and advanced manufacturing jobs of the future are arriving with the likes of Boeing and McLaren. Our young people must benefit from these opportunities. Under Labour, Sheffield has the best record of big cities for apprenticeships and will continue to invest in our award winning apprenticeship scheme. We must give our young people the best start in life and we are undertaking a review of services for young people, to make sure we are equipping them with the skills they need.

“It is a turbulent time in politics but Labour will always stand up for Sheffield and is committed to creating a fairer city for the many not the few".

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the Liberal Democrats

“Let’s face it – politics is a mess. We have politicians in Westminster who have no idea how to get anything done. And we have a Town Hall looking down on communities and telling them what to do.

“But the way things are is not the way things have to be.

“The Liberal Democrats are the main challengers to Labour’s status quo in Sheffield – there are no Conservative councillors in Sheffield and only a handful of Greens.

“Our politicians face some tough challenges in the years ahead and our leaders in Sheffield need to be able to lead from the front. If the Liberal Democrats win on Thursday, you can be assured that you will have a council that will be proactive on climate change, improve recycling, give communities their fair share when development takes place, ensure people have a say on bus fares, routes and timetables, support community initiatives like De Hood and Unity Gym and end Town Hall waste.

“Trusting people to make decisions about their own lives is what being a Liberal Democrat is about. We want to pull power away from the Town Hall and give it back to you. On Thursday May 2nd vote for your local Liberal Democrat candidates to elect councillors who will listen, work hard and get things done.”

Councillor Rob Murphy, speaker for the Green Party

“Something is wrong with Sheffield Council. Time and again we make national headlines for the wrong reasons. From bickering with our neighbours over devolution, to the big Chinese investment deal that didn't actually exist and a resident arrested for playing a plastic trumpet, the stories keep on coming.

“A distant elite in the back rooms of a secretive Town Hall is not only making poor decisions, it is also spending our money trying to cover up its mistakes. Expensive contracts are kept secret from the residents who pay for them and from their elected representatives. Recently the Star revealed how millions are being spent on stopping ex-employees talking freely.

“Sheffield's growing group of Greens have a vision for an open, inclusive council. We have big plans for a 21st Century transport system, better, warmer housing and safer, cleaner streets, but we know these plans won't succeed without public input and support.

“We don't expect everyone to always agree, but we want people to feel listened to, to know why decisions are made and by who. This is our city so please think carefully about how you vote, and help us make our council work better, for everyone.”

Councillor John Booker, deputy leader of Ukip

“At times, city councillors put party politics ahead of taxpayers when making decisions on important matters.

“I believe councils and councillors should exist to serve their communities first and put power back where it belongs, in the hands of local people.

“Sheffield City Council should be looking at a policy of 'in-sourcing' not 'out-sourcing'.

“The practice of allowing multi-national corporations, private companies and management consultants to flood local government, is totally flawed.

“They treat the public sector as a gift that keeps on giving, charging inflated amounts of money for consultant templates that read as if they have been written by a child.

“This is the practice of 'risk and reward' contracts, profits made from money saved from local council budgets, then given to these private companies. The poorest in society paying towards the wealthiest.

“I am totally opposed to the cabinet system of governance, which puts too much power in the hands of too few people. I advocate a committee system which brings more openness, transparency and cross-party collaboration.

“UKIP's campaign in Sheffield over the last four months has been received positively by a large amount of people. A recurring theme seems to be: 'we have been betrayed nationally, we must not be betrayed locally'.

“UKIP's twenty two standing candidates offer the logic of ordinary working people, who believe in leading by example and standing up for issues the people feel strongly about.

“The behaviour of professional party politicians over the last four decades, has shown their self serving system has completely failed democracy and the people.

“At all times tax payers should be given the best services, the best value for money and the best representation. Vote UKIP. There is a better way.”