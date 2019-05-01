This is what a pedestrianised Division Street in Sheffield city centre could look like

A concept sketch of a pedestrianised Division Street went viral online after a cycling campaigner created his own plans to ban traffic from the city centre road.

Sam Wakeling, a supporter of Cycle Sheffield, created a graphic and posted it on Twitter showing what the city centre street could look like if it was closed to traffic.

How a pedestrianised Division Street could look. Picture: Cycle Sheffield

The tweet was shared more than 300 times and liked by more than 3,000 users in just a day and he said he’d had a ‘brilliant’ response.

READ MORE: Cannabis factory set up in Sheffield bursts into flames

Mr Wakeling said: “It’s part of Cycle Sheffield’s ongoing campaign which is looking at how we can make it easier for people to get around in Sheffield and in a more sustainable way.

“I have heard a lot of people say that pedestrianising Division Street would make a nice follow on from Barker’s Pool and that part of town. There’s actually very little need for motor vehicles.”

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after serious crash on M1 near Sheffield

Mr Wakeling’s idea involved planting trees on the street as well as introducing bollards, so only bicycles and pedestrians could travel down the road.

He said it was a ‘great time’ for Sheffield Council to act on the proposals, after recently declaring a ‘climate emergency’ in the city.

Mr Wakeling added: “The response has been brilliant. I think it’s a really good sign that when things can change for the better, people support it rather than just more of the same.

“There has been conversations about lots of options including Division Street and there's been all the talk of a ‘climate emergency’ but there hasn’t been any action so far.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police release CCTV of man wanted over arson attacks at dance studio, florists and cafe

“I think there is little reason not to do it and I think we could get on with it in a phased way.”

Sheffield Council has been contacted for a comment.